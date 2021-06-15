The City of Athens Relay for Life team will host its annual Celebrity Waiters Night on July 1 at Applebee's.
Local celebrities will be acting as waiters from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in order to see who can raise more money in tips for the American Cancer Society.
This year, the event will feature a battle of male versus female local celebrities to see which group can raise the most funds. The women's team will include reigning champion Jennifer “Miss Sam” Janzen, band director at East Limestone High. Breast cancer survivor Kathy Cothren and litter fighter and community activist Laverne Gilbert will also take part.
The men's team will include Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Athens High School head football coach Cody Gross. Two members of local public safety agencies, Jordan Pugh of Athens Fire & Rescue and Athens Police officer Michael Stainbrook, will round out the men's team.
“We have done this event every year for about five years except for when COVID-19 hit us last year,” Marks said. “We wind up making a good bit of money, and it's a lot of fun.”
Marks said he came in second to Janzen during the 2019 event.
Marks said one year during the event a customer who just happened to come in to the restaurant that night handed him $100 and said “keep up the good work.” The customer told Marks he had recently had a loved one pass away from cancer.
Athens City Council member Frank Travis will host the event.
“It draws a good crowd,” Marks said. “It's a great event for a good cause.”
