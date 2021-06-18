Marion Street on The Square will be closed Saturday for the Juneteenth Festival, according to city officials.
The festival is from 10 a.m until 7 p.m. and includes vendors, music, art and more.
Marty R. Montgomery, 63, of Athens, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Montgomery was born on September 10, 1957, to John Montgomery and Lawson Farris Montgomery. Mr. Montgomery is survived by his son, K.B. Montgomery (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Madelyn Montgomery a…
Funeral service for Helen Elaine Gilbert, 81, of Athens, Alabama, will be noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, Athens. Peoples Funeral Home directing. No public viewing.
Graveside service for Ira James Turner will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Thatch-Mann Cemetery with Pastor Willie James Mangreum officiating. Royal Funeral Home-Mason Chapel directing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.