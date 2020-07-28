The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency building in Athens is getting a needed facelift.
According to Limestone County EMA Director Rita White, several general improvements have been made to the outside of the building.
“We had gutters leaking, the canopy we park under was a mess, and we had stairs going up (to the top floor) that were too steep and dangerous,” White said. “They have torn all that down and have improved the looks of the building and the function. Our new stairs are covered, so if we have to go up them, we're not in the weather.”
White said construction began in February. The renovations were slated to cost $300,000, with funding coming from the EMA's budget through the Limestone County Commission.
She said the renovations were originally expected to be finished in June, but weather and other delays pushed back the completion date. Once the renovations are completed, however, White said it will be a “nice improvement” for the EMA, especially for the building's appearance.
“It had gotten rather run-down looking,” she said. “They have replaced the siding and painted anything that needed it. We have some nice columns in front and a nice new sign.”
White said construction seems to be “getting on a roll” and could be finished soon.
