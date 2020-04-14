An Athens city employee worked to remove a damaged tree near the intersection of Brownsferry and Plato Jones streets Monday, while vehicles traveled on Mooresville Road between a warning sign and the very flood waters it warned about.
Sunday storms killed at least 30 people across the Southeast, but Limestone County was left relatively unharmed. Water covered roads during the weather event Sunday night, but by Monday, roads closed due to flooding had been reopened to traffic.About 2,200 customers, mostly in the Ardmore and Elkmont areas, were left without power at some point as the severe weather passed through the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.