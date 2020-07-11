Repaired Zaxby's reopening Monday

The day fans of fast-food chicken have been waiting for is close to arriving, as the Athens Zaxby's restaurant will reopen Monday after being closed for three months due to a fire.
The restaurant, located at 221 French Farms Blvd., which closed in April, will be open for business via dine-in, drive-thru and third-party delivery, the company said in a press release. The dining room will offer limited seating capacity in accordance with social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
In addition to eating in the newly refurbished dining room, customers may order online via zaxbys.com or the Zaxby's app and pick up their food in the drive-thru. Third-party delivery is available via DoorDash and GrubSouth.
The restaurant sustained fire damage to its kitchen and smoke damage throughout the building in the morning hours of April 24. The restaurant has remained closed since then as repairs were made to the building.
Athens Zaxby's owners and operators Ben Williams and Mike Schneidereit said they are pleased to be able to reopen the restaurant for the people of Athens and Limestone County.
“We're thrilled to welcome back our loyal guests and eager to invite new folks to come see us,” Williams said. “We appreciate the Athens community and its patience as we rebuilt, and we're so thankful to Athens Fire and Rescue for saving our restaurant.”
Williams said he is so appreciative of the fire department for its work in helping save the restaurant, they will host a benefit fundraiser later this month.
“To help show our gratitude to Athens Fire and Rescue, we'll be hosting a fundraiser for them Tuesday, July 21,” he said. “That day, 10% of all proceeds will benefit the nonprofit charity the fire department established to assist those who are less fortunate, especially children.”
The restaurant said in the release it will keep its previous employees, but is also looking for others to apply. Those interested in applying may visit the restaurant to request an application.
