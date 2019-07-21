Replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ ships, the Pinta and Nina, will make a stop in Decatur next week, according to a press release.
The ships will be docked at the Riverwalk Marina, 3755 U.S. 31 North, beginning Thursday and will be available for viewing until their departure early on the morning of Aug. 1. Adult admission is $8.50 and $7.50 for seniors. Admission for students aged 5-16 is $6.50. Children 4 and under are admitted free.
The ships are open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations necessary.
Both ships tour together as a sailing museum for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the caravel, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world. The Nina was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools. In 2005, the Pinta, also a caravel, was launched in Brazil.
Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30-minute guided tour with a crew member should call 1-787-672-2152 or email ninapintatour@gmail.com.
Visit www.ninapinta.org for more information.
