Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge had a regional economic impact of $33.3 million in 2017, according to figures recently released as part of an economic report conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The Wheeler survey described the economic impact area as Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties and assumed visitor expenditures occurred primarily in those counties. In addition to dollars spent, the report stated Wheeler's impact extended to 405 jobs, $13.2 million in employment income, $3 million in total tax revenue and $43.9 million in economic output.
Of the $33.3 million in direct economic impact, non-residents accounted for $12 million, or 21.3%, of the total. Fishing-related expenditures accounted for 61% of the total.
Teresa Adams, supervisory park ranger for the refuge, said she was pleased by the numbers, but stressed the refuge's role in the Tennessee Valley has less to do with economics and more to do with providing an opportunity for visitors to get back to nature.
“We provide public areas where you can launch a boat or if you're coming to bird watch or hunt or fish. The refuge provides some very important recreational activities,” she said. “It's not all about economics; it's about being out in nature and in a quiet area, especially since we're between two of the largest growing areas in the state. It's important for our mental health, and you can't put a dollar amount on our mental well-being.”
Visitors
The report said 1,389,418 people visited the refuge in 2017. The majority of that number (564,005) were there to fish.
Other recreational activities offered at the refuge include hunting, horseback riding, swimming and geocaching.
The breakdown by visitor activity is as follows:
• Pedestrian: 245,005 visitors;
• Auto tour: 98,005;
• Boat trail/launch: 147,005;
• Bicycle: 96,005;
• Photography: 30,302;
• Interpretation: 10,081;
• Other recreation: 20,000;
• Visitor center: 49,000;
• Big game hunting: 91,005;
• Small game hunting: 39,005; and
• Fishing: 564,005.
About the report
The report surveyed visitation at 162 national wildlife refuges to estimate the role of refuge visitors in local economies. The completed report, “Banking on Nature 2017,” is the sixth in a series of studies conducted since 1997.
“Millions of visitors are drawn each year to the Refuge System’s world-renowned wildlife-related recreation opportunities, generating local economic benefits,” said Margaret Everson, Principal Deputy Director, U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “National wildlife refuges demonstrate that in addition to conserving our nation’s wild heritage like bald eagles and bison, migratory waterfowl populations and some of our nation’s most important waterways, these public lands and waters add real value to local economies.”
About Wheeler
Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1938 to provide a habitat for wintering and migrating birds. The 35,000-acre refuge attracts thousands of wintering waterfowl and sandhill cranes each year. Wheeler is also a winter home to whooping cranes, a federally protected species that first arrived in 2004. The report said Wheeler manages and protects habitats for 13 federally listed endangered or protected species.
The Refuge System is a network of 567 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts in all 50 states and five U.S. territories. There is a national wildlife refuge within an hour’s drive of most major metropolitan areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.