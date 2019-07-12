Several agencies are investigating a reported kidnapping with a Limestone County connection, an official confirmed Friday.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young said the case originated in Double Springs in Winston County.
According to a report from WAFF-48, the female victim was knocking on doors on Shipley Hollow Road asking for help. The woman said she had been abducted in Double Springs, but was able to get away from her captors in Limestone County.
Double Springs Police Chief Kim Miller was out of the office Friday morning.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
