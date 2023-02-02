The U.S. Government Accountability Office determined the Tennessee Valley Authority will need to take additional steps to manage climate-related risks.
In a report published at the end of January, the GAO found TVA “faces several climate-related risks to its operations.” It cited several examples from Alabama, including effects facing the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in southwest Limestone County.
The study was conducted as more extreme weather events correlated to climate change could threaten costs for utilities and customers.
The highlights of the report note that TVA reduced power generation at the Browns Ferry plant in 2007, 2010, and 2011 because of potential ecological risks that discharging water from the plant would cause due to higher river temperatures.
“Increasing temperatures may trigger environmental requirements that could force a power plant to shut down or reduce power generation,” the report said, giving the example of Browns Ferry’s three prior reductions.
This wasn’t the only time North Alabama was mentioned. The report said one stakeholder that was interviewed mentioned, “there could be an increase in tornado activity in the TVA area, which could damage transmission infrastructure.” The report noted the tornadoes from April 2011 that caused destruction across the region.
“Redstone Arsenal — a United States Army base — lost electricity for a week on account of severe damage to TVA equipment and facilities throughout north Alabama,” the report said. “A tornado from the same storm system struck a transmission line that served one of TVA’s industrial customers, causing the customer’s facility to lose electricity for about 30 days.”
The report mentions all-time record demand in January 2014 due to extreme cold conditions that led to the request of customers to reduce power to avoid outages. The report was completed before the winter storm at the end of December 2022. TVA recently said in its first quarter fiscal year results that TVA set an all-time record for single day energy demand during the storm. TVA didn’t just ask customers to reduce power this time, they asked local power companies to implement rolling blackouts to maintain the system.
"We understand the inconvenience power interruptions — no matter how brief — can cause,” said Jeff Lyash, TVA president and CEO in a release on the fiscal year results. “We will learn from this event and put actions in place to further strengthen the resiliency of the power system.”
Recommendations
The GAO said TVA identified some risks in its 2021 Climate Action Adaptation and Resiliency Plan but it “has not conducted an inventory of assets and operations vulnerable to climate change or developed a resilience plan that identifies and prioritizes resilience measures to address specific risks.” This is something the GAO said the Department of Energy has recommended for utilities and would help TVA to tackle climate change challenges as well as decide risk versus investment for mitigation.
Three recommendations were made based on the GAO’s findings:
1. To "conduct an inventory of assets and operations vulnerable to climate change that includes analyzing the likelihood and degree of damage or disruption from climate change and the likely consequences if specific climate effects were to occur.”
2. To "develop a resilience plan that identifies and prioritizes measures to address climate change vulnerabilities and that includes a portfolio of resilience measures and an action plan that specifies which risks to address and how and when to do so. ”
3. To "establish a plan to routinely reassess the TVA resilience plan and incorporate updated information about implemented resilience actions, as well as updated information about climate change, resilience technologies and planning tools, and connected infrastructure vulnerabilities.”
“TVA neither agreed nor disagreed with our recommendations,” the report said. The webpage for the report notes when the GAO confirms action taken by TVA in response to recommendations it will update their information.
The full report includes a response from TVA Chief Sustainability Officer Rebecca Tolene.
“While TVA does not have one report or one ‘inventory’ that documents all assets or operations, we continually evaluate climate-related risk to each area of operations,” she said about the first recommendation.
The report also includes comments in response to Tolene’s from Frank Rusco, GAO’s director of Natural Resources and Environment: “TVA has not assessed the risks that climate change may pose to all major planning processes or assets. … We continue to believe that our recommendation … is valid and will help TVA better plan and implement appropriate actions to address climate change vulnerabilities.”
As for the second recommendation, Tolene listed a number of ways which TVA assess and manages risk. But, Rusco’s response explained that TVA’s reports do not identify actions to address risks.
“Our recommendation would help TVA identify what options exist to determine whether mitigating certain risks are worth the investment,” he said.
Tolene’s response to the third recommendation said that “this is being done already through TVA’s Climate Adaptation reports and periodic updates.”
Rusco said there are still some things missing as identified by the GAO’s report that could help TVA.
The report concluded that climate change effects could be significant both economically and socially as TVA is the nation’s largest public power provider.
