Ivanka Trump will visit the Alabama Robotics Park in Tanner Tuesday, according to WAFF-48 in Huntsville.
Trump will make an announcement on statewide workforce development and apprenticeship options, the report said.
Others anticipated to be on hand include Jay Timmons, president and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers; Carolyn Lee, executive director, Manufacturing Institute; Chris Nielsen, executive vice president, Toyota North America; and Michael Lamach, chairman and CEO, Ingersoll Rand.
