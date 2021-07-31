Editor's note: The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the 2022 election. Announcements should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to lora@athensnews-courier.com. They may be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
Republican John Roberts has announced his campaign to represent Alabama’s 5th District, which includes Limestone County, in Congress.
Roberts said he is a conservative with the experience to grow jobs and opportunity in Alabama's 5th Congressional District and to take the values of North Alabama to the halls of Congress.
“I built my career in Huntsville as a job creator," Roberts said. "... The 5th District is pro-business and supports jobs that keep our country safe. I plan on keeping it that way.”
He said as an economic developer, he knows how bad policies out of Washington can hurt the local economy, which is why he plans to "fight to strengthen our border and end illegal immigration."
"I’ll cut burdensome regulations that restrict us from growing. From small business to rockets, manufacturing to farming, we have the chance to bring new opportunities home, but we need the right people,” Roberts said.
If elected, Roberts plans to put Alabama’s values first, including the right to life, the defense of the Second Amendment and the right to practice religion or operate business without government interference.
“I will help the Republicans take back the House, and fire Nancy Pelosi. I will go to Washington to fight day in and day out to stop the Left’s radical and dangerous agenda,” Roberts said.
Most recently, Roberts served as business retention and expansion director for the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce, where he said he helped recruit more than $3 billion of investment and grow more than 4,000 jobs in the area.
“This is the time for a new generation to step up and lead, not the same politicians with 50 years of running for office,” he said. “This is about you, not me. Conviction, not calculation. The future, not the past. I’m running for Congress to create a better future for you, your family and the 5th district.”
Roberts said he cofounded the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy, describing it as a free education workforce program offered to individuals to equip them with the skills to begin a successful career in the homebuilding industry. He listed service on the executive team for Free 2 Teach, the North Alabama American Red Cross Board, the Huntsville Housing Authority Advisory Committee and the University of Alabama’s Blackburn Institute among his contributions to the community.
Roberts is a lifelong resident of North Alabama and a graduate of the University of Alabama. He grew up in Hartselle and lives with his wife, Madison, in Huntsville. Roberts said he and his wife are Christians and members of Asbury Methodist in Madison.
A formal campaign kickoff event will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Hartselle Fine Arts Center, 307 College St. NE in Hartselle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.