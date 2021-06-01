Theresa Chambers is a long-term participant at the Birdie Thornton Center who is active in the community.
Residents who visit the Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center at 406 S. Jefferson St. in downtown Athens may have seen some of her work to help others.
According to Executive Director Tina Cook with ALCFRC, Chambers takes cereal boxes and repurposes them into what she calls “Ed U Boxes.”
“Several years ago, Theresa and (her mother) Mary approached me about the possibility of putting edu-boxes in our lobby area during the summer months when kids are out of school,” Cook said.
The boxes are filled with age-appropriate items for young children that are meant to help advance a motor or educational skill. The items placed in the boxes include activity pages, coloring pages, crayons, chalk, bubbles, stickers, small toys and hygiene items like toothbrushes and toothpaste.
The boxes are labeled with the age group the contents are meant for — preschool, first and second graders or third and fourth graders.
A few years ago, Chambers asked Cook to help her put together a fundraiser to help cover the cost of the items placed in the repurposed boxes. This year, Cook said $255 was raised online, with a gift from ALCFRC making the total $280. Cook presented Chambers with a $25 check for her endeavor May 21.
“Theresa's heart for others shines through in the things she does,” Cook said. “When asked what prompted her to begin making the boxes, (Chambers) stated, 'I just want to help the little children.' We are delighted to help her do just that.”
Call 256-230-0880 or visit alcfamilyresourcecenter.org to learn more about ALCFRC. Those who wish to make a financial contribution or donate items for the project can do so by contacting ALCFRC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.