A Limestone County road crew was hard at work over the weekend after a resident's son noticed a portion of road nearing collapse, an official said.
Limestone County District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend said the family members were walking along Blakely Road when the younger relative called out from a ditch and pointed to a washed-out section.
"It was washed out probably 4 feet from the edge of the road under the road," Townsend said. "It was fixing to cave off. There wasn't but maybe 6 inches of dirt holding the road up."
He said the pipe that was under the road had rusted out, allowing water to enter above it and wash away the dirt between the pipe and road. Blakely Road connects Barker and Franklin roads in western Limestone County, where Townsend noted it's regularly used for cross traffic, some feed trucks and a county school bus.
"This could've been bad," he said.
Fortunately, road workers were able to reinforce the area Saturday night, with the Limestone County Commission putting out a warning for drivers to use extreme caution until crews could return Monday to finish repairs. Blakely Road was set to be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday while workers installed two rows of 30-inch concrete pipe.
Townsend said after the replacement is complete, "we shouldn't have any more trouble out of this for years to come."
The District 4 crew is next expected to complete work on Bailey Road, closing the area near Persimmon Tree Road to replace a drainage pipe there. Townsend said the closure is expected to begin today and last for two or three days.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.