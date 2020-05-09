Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson is warning Athens and Limestone County residents
not to fall for a scammer who calls to collect your current utility bill over the telephone.
"It's an old scam that has been going on for a long time," Johnson said Friday.
Someone pretending to be an Athens Utilities billing clerk has been calling customers and asking for their credit card information to pay their outstanding bills, said Holly Hollman, grant coordinator and communications specialist for the city of Athens.
Athens Utilities customers have been reporting the scam calls to the utility. At least one customer provided their credit card information to a scammer, Hollman said.
Johnson said the scam is not a new one, but it does come in different variations. For example, he said, recently a scammer was calling to collect overdue parking tickets and requesting credit or debit card information from would-be victims.
Hollman warned residents against providing any personal financial information when someone calls you to collect a bill.
"If you ever receive a call regarding your utility bill, you can hang up and call Athens Utilities directly at 256-233-8750," she said. "If you gave your personal information during one of these calls, please contact Athens Utilities at the above number and Athens Police at 256-233-8700."
Johnson said Athens Utilities and most businesses don't telephone people seeking payment for a bill.
"If the person calls you and asks for your card information, you should be suspicious," the chief said. "They may say they are with Athens Utilities, but you don't know whether they are who they say they are."
Johnson said 99% of these types of scam calls come from outside the police department's jurisdiction, including many from outside the country. Typically, the scammer will get your card number and purchase a bunch of gift cards with it, he said.
There is one thing they won't do with your card information — pay your utility bill.
