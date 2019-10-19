The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Oct. 7–11:
• Smith’s Seafood Co., 1102 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 83 (food thermometer not provided, shrimp and sliced meat at 51 degrees, homemade dressing/sauce at 53 degrees, crabs at 58 degrees, excessive flies in establishment, sanitizer test strips not provided);
• Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 U.S. 72 East, Suite D, Athens — 86 (time/temperature-control-for-safety food not dated, no approved course as of inspection, ServSafe expired);
• Sportsman’s Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens — 87 (TCS food not dated);
• S & Z Supermarket, 16231 Shaw Road, Athens — 87 (sausage at 48 degrees in front reach-in cooler);
• IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens — 88 (dirty soda machine);
• Best Mart, 25510 Nick Davis Road, Athens — 88;
• Burger King No. 4272, 1111 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 89;
• Dollar General No. 9140, 30664 U.S. 72 West, Madison — 89 (no hand towels in men’s room);
• Subway No. 33543, 5956 U.S. 31 North, Tanner — 90 (dirty soda machine);
• Terranovas Italian Restaurant, 105 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 90 (spinach and grilled chicken cold holding at 46 degrees);
• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store No. 97, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens — 90 (dirty soda machine, 0 ppm sanitizer);
• Burrito Express, 220 French Farms Blvd., Suite B, Athens — 91 (eggs stored above produce in reach-in cooler, eggs moved to bottom shelf abated);
• Camellia’s, 18025 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens — 91;
• Hardee’s No. 1332, 1110 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 91 (damaged strainer basket);
• Alabama CVS Pharmacy LLC No. 4815, 215 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 91 (no toilet paper in women’s bathroom);
• El Azteca Supermercado, 1316-A N. Jefferson St., Athens — 91;
• Café 72, 8336 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 92;
• Dollar General No. 11261, 16251 Alabama 251, Athens — 92 (no hand soap in men’s room – corrected during inspection);
• Subway, 908 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 92 (dirty ice maker);
• Athens-Limestone Hospital, 700 W. Market St., Athens — 92 (cracked mixing bowl);
• Belle Chevre Cheese Shop, 18849 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont — 92 (ServSafe expired);
• Kam’s Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry St., Athens — 93;
• Best Western – CB, 1329 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 93;
• Sweet Thymes LLC, 407 N. Clinton St., Athens — 94 (ServSafe expired April 1);
• Walmart No. 661 (Deli), 1011 U.s. 72 East, Athens — 94;
• Dollar General No. 10107, 19300 Alabama 99, Athens — 94;
• Dollar General No. 11238, 20174 Swanner Blvd., Tanner — 94;
• Mapco Expres No. 5212, 28890 Alabama 99, Elkmont — 94;
• Athens Bible School, 700 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 95;
• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 550 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 95;
• Taco Bell No. 30271, 1112 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 95;
• Dollar General No. 9671, 15024 E. Limestone Road, Harvest — 95;
• Heritage Food Mart, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont — 95; and
• Food Fite at Athens State, 300 N. Beaty St., Athens — 96.
