The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported April 12–16 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Zaxby's, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens — 85 (reside around ice chute in self-service area, lettuce at 57 degrees and cheese at 46 degrees in cold holding);
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana – Madison, 12090-H County Line Road, Madison — 86 (highest registering temperature at hand sinks was 84 degrees, salsa sitting out on counter for an hour at 59 degrees);
• Ankr Food Mart, 1517 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 90 (dirty ice maker);
• Marco's Pizza, 11156 County Line Road, Madison — 90 (cheese at 46 degrees in cold holding, salami at 45 degrees and ham at 45 degrees in cold holding);
• Quality Inn/Harikrupa Investments LLC (Hotel/Motel), 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens — 90;
• Mapco Express No. 1107, 801 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 91 (dirty ice chute);
• Heritage Nutrition, 11156 County Line Road, Madison — 92 (probe thermometer and chemical test strips for Quat sanitizer not provided);
• First & Last Stop, 19017 Alabama 127, Athens — 94;
• Sabor Latino Taqueria, 800-E U.S. 72, Athens — 94;
• D One Corporation (Chevron), 1514 E. Elm St., Athens — 95;
• Quality Inn/Harikrupa Investments LLC (Limited Food), 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens — 95; and
• Fuel Athens, 22041-B U.S. 72 West, Athens — 98.
