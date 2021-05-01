The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported April 19–23 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Lonchera La Michoacana, 19903 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner — 89 (sink hose installed without air gap or backflow preventer, beans at 111 degrees and rice at 112 degrees during hot holding);
• Suzanne's Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest St., Athens — 95;
• First Baptist Weekday Early Education, 201 E. Hobbs St., Athens — 97;
• Beautymarx – Our Spot, 727 W. Market St., Athens — 98; and
• Dollar General No. 20944, 24854 Mooresville Road, Athens — 99.
