The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported April 19–23 by the Limestone County Department of Health:

• Lonchera La Michoacana, 19903 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner — 89 (sink hose installed without air gap or backflow preventer, beans at 111 degrees and rice at 112 degrees during hot holding);

• Suzanne's Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest St., Athens — 95;

• First Baptist Weekday Early Education, 201 E. Hobbs St., Athens — 97;

• Beautymarx – Our Spot, 727 W. Market St., Athens — 98; and

• Dollar General No. 20944, 24854 Mooresville Road, Athens — 99.

