The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported April 24–30 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Copeland Food Mart, 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens — 64 (chemical spray bottles not labeled during inspection, drying devices not present at hand sinks during inspection, no food probe thermometer or chemical test papers present during inspection, dirty ice maker and dirty drink machine present during inspection, chicken at 50 degrees in cold holding, cheese and tomatoes at 50 degrees in cold holding, no food manager present during food prep); and
• Dubs Burgers, 402 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 93.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.