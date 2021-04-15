The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported April 5–9 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Golden Phoenix Inc., 516 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 76 (medicines stored above prep table, toxic or poisonous materials separation by food prep table, damaged fryer baskets, date marking missing from temperature-control-for-safety foods, not preventing contamination from hands);
• Shindi Inc (Greenbrier Express), 6245 Greenbrier Parkway, Madison — 84 (HRT at 64 degrees in women's restroom and 64 degrees in men's restroom, residue in soda nozzles, chicken at 118 degrees in hot holding);
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27026 Old Highway 20, Madison — 86 (chicken at 60 degrees in cold holding, egg batter at 53 degrees and shrimp at 50 degrees);
• Dollar General No. 20069, 27547 Copeland Road, Athens — 95 (No food probe thermometer present during inspection); and
• Dollar General No. 20067, 14735 Mooresville Road, Athens — 97.
