The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Aug. 5–9:
• Mike's Food Mart, 1809 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 69 (three-compartment sink did not contain 50–100 ppm bleach, lettuce and tomatoes at 45 degrees, chicken at 45 degrees, eggs at 54 degrees, pork at 46 degrees, proper temperatures not met during cooling process, child in employee only area, water at less than 100 degrees when washing hands);
• China Dragon 98 Inc., 100-B U.S. 31, Athens — 85 (not hand washing in hand sinks only, lack of soap at hand sink, chicken at 80 degrees, rice at 97 degrees, not keeping proper time records);
• Nayah LLC, 25411 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont — 86 (hot hold unit out of temperatures, hamburgers and taquitos at 108–118 degrees, chicken fingers and other at 108–118 degrees);
• Jack's No. 220, 307 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 87 (not hand washing in hand sinks only, cracked ice cream lid);
• Exxon (Hwy 72), 25966 U.S. 72, Athens — 88 (unclean ice maker, unclean ice chute, unclean soda nozzles);
• Elk River Wildness Challenge, 29495 Copperhead Lane, Elkmont — 93; and
• Piggly Wiggly No. 85, 25460 Alabama 127, Elkmont — 94.
