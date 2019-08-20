The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Aug. 12-16:
• S&Z Supermarket, 16231 Shaw Road, Athens — 77 (unclean around grease can, lettuce at 48 degrees in walk-in cooler, chicken and eggs at 47 degrees in WIC, bologna and sausage at 45 degrees in WIC, eggs on counter at 70 degrees, sausage at 49 degrees in WIC and 80 degrees on counter);
• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 550 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 82 (drink nozzles need cleaning, lack of paper towels at all hand sinks, flies, dirty pans stored clean by three-compartment sink, not hand washing only in hand sinks);
• IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens — 84 (eggs at 47 degrees – corrected during inspection, hands not clean/not properly cleaned after drinking);
• Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 85 (milk at 51 degrees, unclean ice chute, wings at 125 degrees);
• McDonald's – 72 E, 1529 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 85 (dining room fountain drink nozzles not clean, chipped/cracked plastic bins, damaged wire fryer scoop);
• Logan's Roadhouse, 16132 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens — 85 (unclean ice maker, wings at 51 degrees);
• Ruby Tuesday No. 5010, 21366 Athens-Limestone Lane, Athens — 85 (hands not cleaned/not properly cleaned after drinking, salad bar at 46–59 degrees);
• China Dragon VI, 12060-H County Line Road, Madison — 85 (chicken at 61–81 degrees);
• L & S Food Market, 29970 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore — 86 (ice maker needs cleaning);
• Bojangles, 1316 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 88 (not exposing container to sanitizer for proper amount of time);
• Subway No. 34735 (Chase Farm Blvd.), 25025 Chase Farm Blvd., Madison — 88 (cracked plastic lid in use, eggs at 51 degrees, turkey and cheese at 47–51 degrees, ham and steak at 47–51 degrees, other items out of temperature);
• Zaxby's, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens — 89 (cheese at 45 degrees, tomatoes and lettuce at 45 degrees, salad at 55 degrees);
• McDonald's – 31 N, 103 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 90 (lacking test strips with color chart, damaged fryer baskets);
• Kim's Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore — 90;
• Blimpie – Brentwood Restaurant Inc., 25951-A Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison — 96; and
• Walmart No. 661 (Bakery), 1011 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 96.
