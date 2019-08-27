The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Aug. 19–23:
• Burger King No. 4272, 1111 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 79 (unclean ice maker, milk at 46–48 degrees, hands not clean/properly washed);
• Firehouse Subs, 935 U.S. 72, Suite A, Athens — 90 (unclean ice maker);
• G's Country Grocery Store, 13413 Zehner Road, Athens — 92 (food thermometers not accurate);
• Lucy's Diner, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens —92;
• Pizza Hut No. 2933, 209 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 93;
• Express 99, 18020 Alabama 99, Athens — 94;
• K-May Donuts, 1102-B U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94.
