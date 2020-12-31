The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported Dec. 21–25 by the Limestone County Health Department.
• McDonald’s, 103 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 87 (wash temperature was 98 degrees when washing dishes at three-compartment sink – abated, tomatoes were past the four-hour time stamp – abated, tomatoes at 59 degrees – abated);
• Dollar General No. 7424, 12375 U.S. 72, Athens — 88 (probe thermometer not provided, several dented cans on sales floor – corrected onsite);
• Sleep Inn, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens — 88 (residue in ice chute);
• Dollar General No. 16375, 14565 U.S. 72, Athens — 90 (probe thermometer not provided);
• Days Inn, 1322 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 91;
• Sleep Inn – CB, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens — 93;
• Hampton Inn & Suites, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens — 95;
• Days Inn – CB, 1322 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 96; and
• Hampton Inn & Suites – CB, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens — 98.
