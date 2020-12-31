The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported Dec. 21–25 by the Limestone County Health Department.

• McDonald’s, 103 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 87 (wash temperature was 98 degrees when washing dishes at three-compartment sink – abated, tomatoes were past the four-hour time stamp – abated, tomatoes at 59 degrees – abated);

• Dollar General No. 7424, 12375 U.S. 72, Athens — 88 (probe thermometer not provided, several dented cans on sales floor – corrected onsite);

• Sleep Inn, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens — 88 (residue in ice chute);

• Dollar General No. 16375, 14565 U.S. 72, Athens — 90 (probe thermometer not provided);

• Days Inn, 1322 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 91;

• Sleep Inn – CB, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens — 93;

• Hampton Inn & Suites, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens — 95;

• Days Inn – CB, 1322 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 96; and

• Hampton Inn & Suites – CB, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens — 98.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you