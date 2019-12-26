The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Dec. 15–21:
• Bomar Inn Motel, 1101 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 83 (labels missing from cleaning containers and spray bottles);
• Marco's Pizza – Madison, 11156 County Line Road, Madison — 88 (damaged food storage containers – removed prior to followup inspection, 0 ppm sanitizer in wash containers – raised to 200 ppm sanitizer during followup inspection);
• Elk River Wilderness Challenge, 29495 Copperhead Lane, Elkmont — 89 (failing septic system noted twice);
• Brentwood Chevron Inc., 25977 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison — 90 (Kitchen drains not working properly – fixed during inspection);
• Mia's Café, 30694 U.S. 72 Northwest, Madison — 90 (damaged strainer basket);
• Kona Ice of Decatur/Athens, 1207 E. Forrest St., Suite F, Athens — 90 (damaged ice bucket, interior of ice machine was not clean);
• The Thirsty Tiki @ Limestone Flea Market, 30030 U.S. 72, Madison — 90 (presence of insects and other pests during inspection);
• Bishops Pub & Grill, 12060 County Line Road, Madison — 93;
• Express 99, 18020 Alabama 99, Athens — 93;
• Best Western – Hotel, 1329 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94;
• Fairfield Inn and Suites, 21282 Athens-Limestone Boulevard, Athens — 96 (dirt buildup on ice-maker chute);
• Cinemagic Theatre, 1702 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 96;
• Publix Meat No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 97; and
• Grounded Coffee, 12120 County Line Road, Suite C, Madison — 98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.