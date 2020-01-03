The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Dec. 22–28:
• Mike's Food Mart, 1809 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 77 (paper towels not provided at employee's restroom hand sink, soap not provided at men's restroom hand sink, hot water not provided at deli hand sink, cut tomatoes at 47–48 degrees, perishable dairy creamer stored on service counter at room temperature, ready-to-eat temperature-control-for-safety foods not discarded within 7-day limit, moldy sauce);
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Highway 20, Madison — 79 (damaged strainer baskets, soda machine and nozzles dirty, TCS foods not dated in walk-in cooler);
• Sleep Inn, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens — 89;
• Hometown Grocery Inc., 608 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 90;
• Dubs Burgers, 402 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 93;
• Taqueria El Cazador No. 5, 30030 U.S. 72 West, Madison — 93;
• Dollar General No. 7424, 12375 U.S. 72, Athens — 94;
• Lucy's Diner, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens — 94;
• Subway (Shell), 1515 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94;
• The Mark Motel, 210 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 95;
• Bridges Auction, 17020 East Limestone Road, Athens — 97;
• Fairfield Inn and Suites – CB, 21282 Athens-Limestone Boulevard, Athens — 98; and
• Domino's – East Limestone, 14945 East Limestone Road, Harvest — 99.
