Restaurant scores for Feb. 16–22
The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Feb. 16–22:
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 11128 County Line Road, Madison — 87 (broken food containers in use during inspection – abated during inspection, 0 ppm manual chemical sanitization – abated during inspection);
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Highway 20, Madison — 87 (presence of pests, gloves not changed between tasks – abated);
• Subway No. 29408, 100 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 87 (dirty soda nozzles – abated during inspection, ServSafe expired 2/3/20 – 120-day notice issued and item was abated);
• McDonald's, 11178 County Line Road, Madison —90 (dirty soda machine nozzles);
• Waffle House No. 740, 1507 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 90 (dirty soda machine);
• Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 12120 County Line Road, Madison — 90;
• Athens Food Mart, 14035 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 91 (dirty drink machine nozzle – abated during inspection);
• Touchdown Wings, 935 U.S. 72 East, Suite T, Athens — 91 (chemical spray bottle not labeled in kitchen – abated during inspection);
• China Dragon VI, 12060 County Line Road, Suite H, Madison — 91 (dirty soda nozzles);
• Greenbrier Chevron Corp., 6725 Swancott Road, Madison — 92 (presence of pests);
• Quality Inn/Harikrupa Investments LLC, 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens — 92 (paper towels and toilet paper not in proper location);
• Super 8 – CB, 1325 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 92 (paper towels not provided at hand sink);
• Econo Lodge – CB, 1500 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 95;
• Elkmont Senior Center, 25460 Railroad Street, Elkmont — 95;
• Elkmont Food Mart, 18848 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont — 96; and
• Owens Senior Center, 20011 Alabama 99, Athens — 100.
