The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Jan. 5–11:
• Mi Casa Restaurant, 1221-D Kelli Drive, Athens — 86 (dirty soda machine nozzles, temperature-control-for-safety foods not date-marked);
• Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 87 (no hand-drying devices at each hand sink, cracked mixing bowl in kitchen);
• Jiffy Food Store No. 2, 716 E. Hobbs St., Athens — 89 (broken knife being used in kitchen);
• Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens — 89 (presence of pests in storage area, no chemical test papers available during inspection);
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana, 208 W. Market St., Athens — 90 (TCS foods not date-marked);
• Pizza Hut No. 4409, 229-A French Farms Blvd., Athens — 94;
• Burchel's KFC Inc., 205 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 95;
• Athens Elementary School, 605 S. Clinton St., Athens — 95;
• Goodland Pour House LLC, 12110 County Line Road, Madison — 95;
• Athens Bible School, 700 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 96;
• Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner — 96;
• Athens Intermediate School, 1916 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 97; and
• La Golosina Deli LLC, 910 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.