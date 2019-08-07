The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items July 29–Aug. 2:
• Sportsman's Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens — 69 (cheese at 54 degrees, lettuce at 51 degrees, less than 150 ppm sanitizer in three-compartment sink, stem/probe thermometer inaccurate, cracked plastic lid, lacking most recent time log, not hand washing in hand sink only, improper disposal of waste material);
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Meat Retail Food Store Market), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 71 (raw meat hanging at room temperature of 71 degrees, not hand washing only at hand sinks, lack of date marking, unclean meat slicers and ice maker, unlabeled chemical spray bottle);
• El Azteca Restaurant/Taqueria, 1316-A N. Jefferson St., Athens — 74 (no hot water at hand sink, damaged plastic lid, lack of date marking, improper cooling, reach-in cooler out of temperature, rice and beans at 45–49 degrees);
• Arby's, 600 W. 13th St., Athens — 81 (dining area and drive-thru ice chutes need cleaning, multiple cracked lids, not hand washing only in hand sinks);
• Whitt's Barbecue – Ardmore, 29901 Jones Ave., Ardmore — 82 (reduced oxygen packaging, lack of date marking, unclean can opener, flies, expired product/in-house date marking);
• Kam's Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry St., Athens — 83 (improperly labeled bottles, unclean drink nozzle);
• Mac's Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 85 (unclean inside ice maker, baked potatoes and sweet potatoes at 90 degrees);
• Chick-Fil-A, 1291 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 88 (not hand washing only in hand sinks, cracked fry scoop, damaged fryer basket, lack of soap at back hand sink, water in bathroom sinks at less than 100 degrees);
• Burger King No. 13277, 1600 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 91 (damaged plastic bins);
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill – Athens, 1289 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 93;
• D&L Seafood & Grill LLC, 229 French Farms Blvd., Athens — 94;
• New China of Athens Inc., 645 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 94.
