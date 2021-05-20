The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported May 10–14 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Jiffy Food Store, 716 E. Hobbs St., Athens — 73 (cracked ice scoop, chemical test strips not provided, residue on ice machine chute and soda nozzles, employee washing dishes without sanitizing them, chicken at 119 degrees and 109 degrees during hot holding, cheese sauce at 128 degrees and tamales at 120 degrees during hot holding, approved course not provided by employee present during inspection);
• Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 79 (chicken at 119 degrees and french fries at 109 degrees during hot holding – abated, onion rings at 110 degrees during hot holding – abated, residue in soda nozzles – abated);
• China Dragon 98 Inc., 100-B U.S. 31, Athens — 79 (pork at 45 degrees and pork dumpling at 45 degrees in reach-in cooler, cooked chicken at 45 degrees and tofu at 45 degrees in reach-in cooler, residue in tea nozzle, egg rolls sitting on counter at 74 degrees, chicken sitting on counter at 75 degrees);
• Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 U.S. 72 East, Suite R, Athens — 83 (0 ppm found in chemical sanitization, broken fry basket);
• Jack's No. 220, 307 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 86 (residue in ice machine, cheese at 45 degrees and 55 degrees in reach-in cooler, lettuce at 45 degrees and egg batter at 45 degrees in reach-in cooler, bacon sitting out on counter at 65 degrees);
• Dunkin Donuts, 1690 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 87 (chemical test strips not provided, residue in ice machine);
• Athens Nutrition, 621 U.S. 72, Athens — 89 (highest registering temperature at restroom hand sink was 75 degrees, paper towels not provided in restroom, reside in ice machine – abated);
• Subway No. 29408, 100 U.S. 31 South, Suite N, Athens — 90 (approved course not provided by employee present during inspection, soap and toilet paper not provided – corrected on site);
• Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont — 91;
• Cassie's Café, 26462 First St., Ardmore — 92;
• Captain D's/Trident Holdings, 102 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 93;
• Las Morelenses, 30697 U.S. 72, Madison — 93;
• Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont — 94;
• L & S Food Market, 29970 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore — 94;
• Mildred's of Ardmore, 27926 Main St., Ardmore — 95;
• Starbucks Coffee Company No. 10248, 1286 U.S. 72, Athens — 95 (highest registering temperature at hand sink in main service area was 68 degrees);
• TAB'S Market, 15690 E. Limestone Road, Athens — 95;
• One Group LLC doing business as Domino's No. 5881, 14945 E. Limestone Road, Harvest — 96;
• 2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 Alabama 99, Elkmont — 97;
• 360 Fitness, 22454 U.S. 72, Athens — 98; and
• AFC Sushi @ Publix No. 1203, 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 100.
