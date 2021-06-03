The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported May 24–28 by the Limestone County Department of Health:

• Golden Phoenix Inc., 516 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 86;

• A Taste of Rosa's Commissary, 1846 Browns Ferry Road, Athens — 90 (dirty ice maker present during inspection);

• Kam's Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens — 90 (dirty ice maker present during inspection);

• MAMA'S Kitchen Commissary, 1846 Brownsferry St., Athens — 90 (dirty ice maker present during inspection);

• El Azteca Restaurant LLC, 1316 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 91;

• K&B 1 Enterprises, 1606 W. Market St., Athens — 93 (no food probe thermometer present during inspection);

• Firehouse Subs, 935 U.S. 72, Suite A, Athens — 94;

• Dollar General No. 17686, 20150 Alabama 127, Athens — 94;

• Oakdale Food Mart, 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens — 95;

• Washington Street Diner, 100-C E. Washington St., Athens — 96;

• Sweet Thymes LLC, 407 N. Clinton St., Athens — 96;

• Subway, 908 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 97;

• Publix Meat No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98;

• Publix Seafood No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98; and

• Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens — 98.

