The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported May 24–28 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Golden Phoenix Inc., 516 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 86;
• A Taste of Rosa's Commissary, 1846 Browns Ferry Road, Athens — 90 (dirty ice maker present during inspection);
• Kam's Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens — 90 (dirty ice maker present during inspection);
• MAMA'S Kitchen Commissary, 1846 Brownsferry St., Athens — 90 (dirty ice maker present during inspection);
• El Azteca Restaurant LLC, 1316 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 91;
• K&B 1 Enterprises, 1606 W. Market St., Athens — 93 (no food probe thermometer present during inspection);
• Firehouse Subs, 935 U.S. 72, Suite A, Athens — 94;
• Dollar General No. 17686, 20150 Alabama 127, Athens — 94;
• Oakdale Food Mart, 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens — 95;
• Washington Street Diner, 100-C E. Washington St., Athens — 96;
• Sweet Thymes LLC, 407 N. Clinton St., Athens — 96;
• Subway, 908 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 97;
• Publix Meat No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98;
• Publix Seafood No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98; and
• Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens — 98.
