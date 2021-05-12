The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported May 3–7 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 U.S. 72 East, Suite D, Athens — 88 (approved course not provided by an employee present during the inspection);
• Blimpie – Brentwood Restaurant Inc., 25951 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison — 91 (residue in ice machine – abated by manager);
• Tab's Market No. 2, 27490 Capshaw Road, Athens — 91 (dirty ice maker found during inspection);
• The Village Pizza of Athens Inc., 222 W. Market St., Athens — 91 (presence of flies in kitchen during inspection);
• Heritage Food Mart, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont — 91 (no food probe thermometer present during inspection);
• Momma D's, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont — 91 (presence of flies in kitchen during inspection);
• Pizza Hut No. 4409, 259 French Farms Blvd., Athens — 93;
• Kreme Delite, 401 W. Washington St., Athens — 94;
• The Red Caboose Café LLC, 25483 Railroad St., Elkmont — 94;
• Christo's Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester — 95;
• K & S Deli & Grocery, 21745 Alabama 99, Elkmont — 95;
• Panda Express, 22090 U.S. 72, Athens — 96;
• Elkmont Food Mart, 18848 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont — 96; and
• The Village Pizza of Limestone County Inc., 15728 East Limestone Road, Athens — 97.
