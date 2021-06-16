The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported May 31–June 4 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Waffle House No. 740, 1507 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 85 (presence of flies and pest found during inspection, dirty drink machine nozzle present during inspection);
• 306 BBQ, 23101 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 93 (dirty can opener found during inspection – abated during followup);
• Smoothie King, 1260 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94 (no food probe thermometer present during inspection);
• Athens Nutrition Center, 912 W. Pryor St., Athens — 96;
• Sander's Street Station, 700 W. Market St., Athens — 96;
• Chipotle Mexican Grill No. 3804, 1289 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 96;
• Subway No. 32121, 15024 East Limestone Road, Harvest — 96;
• West End Outdoors Chevron, 17171 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 97;
• Russell Stover Chocolates LLC, 1699 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 98; and
• Dealers Auto Auction of Huntsville LLC, 26125 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 99.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.