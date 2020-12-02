The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Nov. 23–27:
• Jiffy Foods Athens Inc., 1202 W. Market St., Athens — 90 (no food probe thermometer);
• Budget Inn – Athens, 606 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 90;
• Super 8, 1325 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 90 (no backflow prevention on utility sink present during inspection);
• Dollar General No. 10107, 19300 Alabama 99, Athens — 91 (no food probe thermometer present during inspection);
• Dollar General No. 964, 600 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 92 (no food probe thermometer present during inspection);
• Dollar General No. 11238, 20174 Swanner Blvd., Tanner — 94;
• Rocket Chevron, 23030 Alabama 20, Tanner — 96;
• Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens — 97;
• Dollar General No. 5836, 1210 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 97; and
• Sander's Street Station – HH-ALH, 700 W. Market St., Athens — 99.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.