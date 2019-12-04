The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Nov. 25–29:
• Goodland Pour House LLC, 12110 County Line Road, Madison — 79 (chemical sanitization at 0 ppm – fixed during inspection, lettuce and tomatoes in reach-in cooler above 50 degrees – fixed during inspection, cheese in reach-in cooler above 50 degrees – fixed during inspection, chicken wings improperly cooling – fixed during inspection);
• Mini Mart 2, 1201 U.S. 72, Athens — 86 (paper towels or drying device and soap not provided at restroom hand sink, operating outside its permit);
• G's Country Grocery Store, 13413 Zehner Road, Athens — 90 (date marking missing from temperature-control-for-safety foods);
• Midpointe Chevron, 24999 U.S. 72, Athens — 90 (jambalaya not date marked);
• McDonald's, 1529 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 92 (ice maker dirty – fixed during inspection);
• Midway Auto Auction Inc., 30234 U.S. 72 West, Madison — 93;
• K-May Donuts, 1102-B U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94; and
• Lyla's Flowers & Fine Food, 15 North St., Mooresville — cited for failing to keep current inspection sheet posted conspicuously for public view.
