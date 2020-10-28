The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported Oct. 18–24 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Jack's No. 248, 15412 Greenfield Drive, Athens — 86 (bacon sitting out at 63 degrees – abated, residue in ice machine – abated by manager);
• D&L Seafood & Grill LLC, 229 French Farms Blvd., Athens — 87 (residue in ice machine – abated by manager, highest registering temperature at restroom hand sink was 81 degrees – abated);
• Dollar General No. 9670, 1031-A U.S. 72 East, Athens — 88 (probe thermometer not provided – abated by manager, backflow preventer not provided for hose hooked up to mop sink – abated by manager);
• Subway (Shell), 1031-A U.S. 72 East, Athens — 88 (hot dogs at 119 degrees and chicken tornados at 115 degrees in hot holding – abated, taco meat made Oct. 12 held in refrigeration past seven days – abated);
• The Rustic Bucket Diner & Event Center, 12250 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 90 (pulled pork hot holding at 100 degrees);
• Econo Lodge, 1500 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 90;
• Firehouse Subs, 935 U.S. 72, Suite A, Athens — 91 (cheese at 50 degrees and lettuce at 47 degrees during cold holding – abated);
• Raceway No. 6712, 1523 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 91 (cheese at 45 degrees and ham at 44 degrees in walk-in cooler – abated, cheese at 49 degrees and salsa at 49 degrees in reach-in cooler – abated);
• Alabama CVS Pharmacy LLC No. 4815, 215 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 93 (no food probe thermometer present during inspection);
• Bojangles, 1316 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 93 (loose wires on fry basket scoop);
• Café 72, 8336 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 93;
• Marco Pizza, 22099 U.S. 72 East, Suite H, Athens — 94 (chicken wings in cold holding were 44 degrees – abated);
• Walgreens No. 10981, 101 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 94 (probe thermometer not provided;
• Hardees No. 1426, 1327 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 95;
• Clements High School, 7730 U.S. 72, Athens — 95;
• Dollar General No. 11261, 16251 Alabama 251, Athens — 95 (probe thermometer not provided);
• Dollar General No. 2680, 1233 E. Pryor St., Athens — 95 (probe thermometer not provided);
• Jennie's, 28730 Alabama 99 South, Elkmont — 95;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Bakery), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 96 (dirty baking sheets stored with clean baking sheets – corrected onsite by manager);
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Store), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 96;
• ALDI Grocery Store No. 86, 111 U.S. 72, Athens — 98;
• Russell Stover Chocolates LLC, 1699 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 98;
• Xtreme Nutrition & Smoothies, 22041 U.S. 72 East, Suite B, Athens — 98;
• Kid's Journey Child Development Inc., 1105 Annie Ruth Jamar St., Athens — 98;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Meat), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 98;
• James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison — 98;
• Walgreens No. 13793, 12010 County Line Road, Madison — 98;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Produce), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 99;
• Sugar Creek Elementary School, 26595 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester — 99;
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1203, 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 100;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Deli), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 100; and
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Seafood), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 100.
