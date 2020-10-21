Restaurant scores for Oct. 5–16
The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported Oct. 5–16 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Highway 20, Madison — 81 (dirty ice maker found during inspection – abated during followup inspection, chicken cooked from previous day temperature at 50 degrees in storage bin – abated during followup inspection);
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana, 12090-H County Line Road, Madison — 82 (hand sink hot-water handle not working and hot water temperature only reaching 96 degrees – abated during followup inspection, food container lids cracked – abated during followup inspection, rice hot holding at 128 degrees – abated during followup inspection;
• Nutrition on the Square, 209 W. Washington St., Athens — 85 (backflow prevention was not provided on sprayer hose at mop sink, interior of ice machine was not clean);
• Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 12120 County Line Road, Madison — 87 (dirty drink machine found during inspection);
• Marathon Mini Mart, 1200 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 88 (no food probe thermometer found during inspection);
• Little Caesars Pizza, 100-0 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 90 (cracked food containers found during inspection);
• McDonald's, 11178 County Line Road, Madison — 91 (dirty can opener blade found during inspection – abated during followup inspection);
• Publix Bakery No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 92 (0 ppm found in sanitization sink – abated during followup inspection);
• Taqueria Los Arrieros, 30030 U.S. 72 West, Madison — 92 (food manager certification not provided);
• Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 Alabama 99, Anderson — 93;
• Minit Man No. 52 Marathon, 400 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 93;
• Grounded Coffee, 12120-C County Line Road, Madison — 94 (hot water at 107 degrees in warewash sink during inspection);
• 2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 Alabama 99, Elkmont — 94;
• Southern Gayles Golf Shop, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens — 95;
• Elkmont High School, 25630 Evans St., Elkmont — 95;
• The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont — 96;
• Taqueria El Cazador No. 5, 30030 U.S. 72 West, Madison — 96 (not following plan of operation on mobile unit);
• Publix Deli No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 97;
• Publix Seafood No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 97;
• Publix Meat No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98;
• Publix Produce No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98;
• Publix Store No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98;
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98.
