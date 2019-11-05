The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Oct. 28–Nov. 1:
• Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison — 79 (cracked mixing bowl, dirty soda nozzles, hot chicken held at 109 degrees);
• Saffron Indian Restaurant, 12090 County Line Road, Suite J, Madison — 85 (broken knives, broken strainers, dirty ice maker);
• El Azteca Restaurant/Taqueria, 1316-A N. Jefferson St., Athens — 85;
• Budget Inn (Exit 365), 28555 Boyd Chapel Road, Elkmont — 86 (poisonous or toxic material containers not properly labeled – corrected during inspection);
• D One Corporation (Chevron), 1514 E. Elm St., Athens — 88 (bug killer stored with cleaners);
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Bakery), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 88 (paper towels not provided at hand sink in men's restroom);
• James's Food Mart, 5980 U.S. 31 North, Tanner — 88 (broken strainer basket, dirty soda nozzles);
• Tanner Fuel City (S Rajasri Inc.), 20462 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner — 89 (dirty soda nozzles);
• Greenbrier Chevron Corp., 6725 Swancott Road, Madison — 90 (temperature-control-for-safety food stored in reach-in cooler not dated);
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Meat Market), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 90 (paper towels not provided at hand sink in men's restroom);
• Taqueria Los Arieros at Limestone Flea Market, 30030 U.S. 72 West, Madison — 91 (spray bottles not labeled);
• Chick-fil-A, 1291 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 91 (dirty soda nozzles);
• Mapco Express No. 1107, 801 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 92;
• McDonald's, 11178 County Line Road, Madison — 92 (dirty soda nozzles);
• Oakdale Food Mark (Riya Inc.), 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens — 92;
• New China of Athens Inc., 645 U.S. 72, Athens — 93;
• Sleep Inn –CB, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens — 93;
• Dollar General No. 0964, 600 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 94;
• Dollar General No. 14414, 15297 Pike Road, Athens — 94;
• Southern Gayles Golf Shop, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens — 94;
• Roosters Finger and Fries, 125 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 94;
• Steak-Out, 1106 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 94;
• B & K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens — 95;
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 96;
• Walgreens No. 10981, 101 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 97;
• ALDI Grocery Store No. 86, 111 U.S. 72, Athens — 97;
• Walgreens No. 13793, 12010 County Line Road, Madison — 97;
• JaVa Mooresville, 25062 North St., Mooresville — 98;
• Lonchera La Michoacana, 19903 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner — 98; and
• Mi Casa Restaurant, 1221-D Kelli Drive, Athens — cited for failure to keep current inspection sheet posted conspicuously for public view.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.