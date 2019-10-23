The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Oct. 14-18:
• Whitt's Barbecue, 29901 Jones Ave., Ardmore — 85 (soap not provided at warewash hand sink, soap and paper towels not provided at pit area hand sink);
• Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 U.S. 72 East, Suite R, Athens — 88 (unclean soda machine nozzles);
• Catfish Cabin II, 906 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 89 (unclean ice machine);
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana, 12090 County Line Road, Suite H, Madison — 90 (no dates on temperature-control-for-safety foods);
• Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 County Line Road, Suite P, Madison — 90 (damaged strainers and basket);
• Ankr Food Mart, 1517 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 91;
• Dollar General No. 5836, 1210 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 92;
• Dollar General No. 5865, 17837 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 93;
• Dollar Tree No. 1368, 935 U.S. 72 East, Suite L, Athens — 94;
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Market), 100 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 94;
• Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner — 94 (broken knives stored in kitchen);
• Elkmont High School, 25630 Evans St., Elkmont — 95;
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Deli), 100 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 95;
• Steelcase/Eurest Dining Service, 214 Durham Drive, Athens — 96;
• Athens Elementary School, 605 S. Clinton St., Athens — 96;
• Athens Intermediate School, 1916 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 96;
• Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens — 96;
• Kid's Journey Child Development Inc., 1105 Annie Ruth Jamar St., Athens — 97;
• Marco's Pizza, 22099 U.S. 72 East, Suite H, Athens — 97;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Produce), 22031 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 97;
• Cowart Elementary School, 1701 W. Hobbs St., Athens — 97;
• Papa John's, 12100-B County Line Road, Madison — 97;
• Tiny B's Bistro, 30440 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore — 98;
• Vintage Lane, 29940 Alabama 251, Ardmore — 98;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Store), 22031 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 98; and
• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens — failure to keep current inspection sheet posted conspicuously for public view.
