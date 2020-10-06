The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported Sept. 21–Oct. 2 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• McDonald's, 26862 Main St., Ardmore — 83 (broken fryer baskets present during inspection, dirty ice maker, sanitization concentration at more than 500ppm);
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 11128 County Line Road, Madison — 85 (broken fryer basket in use during inspection, dirty soda machine present during inspection);
• Mildred's of Ardmore, 27926 Main St., Ardmore — 88 (presence of pest during inspection);
• Las Morelenses, 30697 U.S. 72, Madison — 88 (date marking missing on temperature-controlled-for-safety foods, three-compartment sink hot water only reaching 103 degrees during inspection);
• Mia's Cafe, 30694 U.S. 72 NW, Madison — 88 (TCS foods not date-marked, drink machine dirty);
• Athens Mini Mart (Pure Gas), 210 Elm St., Athens — 89 (chemical spray bottles not labeled — abated onsite during inspection);
• Minit Man Food Store No. 301 (Shell), 6744 Swancott Road SW, Huntsville — 90;
• Family Dollar Stores of Alabama Inc. No. 20, 515 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 91 (no food probe thermometer available during inspection);
• First & Last Stop, 19017 Alabama 127, Athens — 91 (presence of pest);
• Washington Street Diner, 100-C E. Washington St., Athens — 91 (chemical spray bottle not labeled — abated onsite);
• Sonic Drive-in, 11396 County Line Road, Madison — 91 (dirty soda machine present during inspection);
• China Dragon VI, 12060-H County Line Road, Madison — 91 (dirty can opener blade in use during inspection);
• Cassie's Cafe, 26462 First St., Ardmore — 91 (10ppm or fewer sanitized concentration during inspection — abated onsite);
• Kim's Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore — 91 (food manager's course expired);
• Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont — 92;
• Subway No. 34735, 1 Aviation Way, Madison — 92 (cracked food container lids in use during inspection);
• Papa John's, 12100-B County Line Road, Madison — 92 (no chemical test papers present during inspection);
• Christo's Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester — 93;
• Dollar General No. 19510, 28091 Wooley Springs Road, Athens — 93 (no food probe thermometer available during food inspection);
• Wendy's, 11300 County Line Road, Madison — 93 (no food manager present during inspection);
• L & S Food Market, 29970 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore — 93;
• Momma D's, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont — 93;
• 360 Fitness, 22454 U.S. 72, Athens — 94 (wash sink not reaching 110 degrees);
• Dunkin Donuts, 1690 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94;
• A Taste of Rosa's Commissary, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens — 96;
• Kam's Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens — 96;
• Subway, 908 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 96;
• Limestone Drug, 200 W. Market St., Athens — 96;
• Smoothie King, 1260 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 96;
• West End Outdoors Chevron, 17171 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 96;
• Domino's, 119 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 97;
• Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake, 1001 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 98; and
• Lynn's Cakes, 23773 Wooley Springs Road, Athens — 99.
