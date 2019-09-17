The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores Sept. 9-13:
• Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 U.S. 72 East, Suite D, Athens —69 (bar soda gun nozzle needs cleaning, hands not cleaned/properly washed, unlabeled spray bottles, pouring mop water out in parking lot, 0 ppm sanitizer in dish machine, steak at 45 degrees);
• Las Morelenses, 30697 U.S. 72, Madison — 86 (chicken at 118 degrees, less than 50 ppm sanitizer in third compartment sink, unclean inside of ice maker);
• Taqueria El Cazador No. 5 @ Limestone, 30030 U.S. 72 West, Madison — 87 (no BHC with ready-to-eat foods, hands not clean/properly washed, not keeping spray bottles labeled, not hand washing in hand sinks only);
• Taqueria Los Arrieros @ Limestone, 30030 U.S. 72 West, Madison — 87 (not hand washing in hand sinks only, not keeping spray bottles labeled);
• Sonic Drive-In – Athens, 914 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 87 (drink nozzles need cleaning, damaged fry basket in use);
• Quik Mart No. 33, 26804 Main St., Ardmore — 88 (damaged/cracked ice maker bin and plastic warmer lid, tomatoes at 46 degrees, cheese at 50 degrees);
• Samurai's Steakhouse, 702 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 89 (sushi rice not being timed and at 121 degrees, steak at 52 degrees);
• Little Caesars Pizza, 100 U.S. 31 South, Suite O, Athens — 89 (bug killer stored with cleaning solutions);
• Athens Exxon, 1510 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 89;
• Mamma D's, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont — 89 (cheeses at 48 degrees, sour cream and yogurt at 48 degrees);
• McDonald's – Ardmore, 26862 Main St., Ardmore — 90 (unclean ice chutes);
• Raceway No. 6712 (Lal Maharaja Inc.), 1523 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 90;
• Sonic Drive-In – Madison, 11396 County Line Road, Madison — 90 (unclean drink nozzles);
• The Red Caboose Café LLC, 25483 Railroad St., Elkmont — 90 (prep table blocking hand sink);
• Sugar Creek Elementary School, 26595 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester — 91 (unclean inside ice maker);
• Deb's Diner, 28731 Alabama 99, Suite C, Elkmont — 92;
• TAB'S Market, 15690 East Limestone Road, Athens — 92 (drink nozzles need cleaning);
• Holiday Inn – CB, 16074 Athens Limestone Blvd., Athens — 93;
• Mi Casa Restaurant, 1221-D Kelli Drive, Athens — 93 (damaged food container, damaged spatula, damaged lid);
• Piney Chapel Elementary School, 20835 Elkton Road, Athens — 95;
• Big Lots No. 1158, 603 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 95;
• Publix Deli No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 95;
• Athens Food Mart, 14035 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 95;
• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester — 95;
• Clements High School, 7730 U.S. 72, Athens — 96;
• East Limestone High School, 15461 East Limestone Road, Athens — 96;
• Loving Arms Child Development Center, 22685 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 96;
• Publix Meat No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 96;
• Cedar Hill Elementary School, 27905 Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore — 96;
• Publix Bakery No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 97;
• Publix Seafood No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 97;
• Walmart No. 661 (Retail/Meat), 1011 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 97;
• Subway No. 29408, 100 U.S. 31 South, Suite N, Athens — 97;
• The Hummus People, 305 W. Lee St., Athens — 97;
• AFC Sushi @ Publix No. 1203, 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 98; and
• Publix Produce No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.