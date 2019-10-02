The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Sept. 22-28:
• Hard Dock Café at Riverwalk Marina, 3755 U.S. 31 North, Decatur — 77 (damaged fryer baskets, lack of chemical test strips, unlabeled chemical spray bottles, unclean bar soda nozzles);
• Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens — 78 (unlabeled chemical spray bottles, unclean inside ice maker and can opener, hot dogs at 108-114 degrees, warmer out of use);
• Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens — 80 (using hand sinks for other purposes, unclean ice chutes, no BHC with ready-to-eat foods);
• Captain D's/Trident Holdings, 102 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 82 (cracked/damaged ice bucket, unclean ice maker and drink nozzles, not reheating mac and cheese or green beans to 165 degrees prior to hot holding);
• Wendy's – Madison, 11300 County Line Road, Madison — 84 (less than 150 ppm sanitizer in three compartment sink, not reheating to 165 degrees within two hours);
• Apple Lane Farms Inc., 23027 Alabama 20, Tanner — 85 (ham and turkey at 45 degrees, tomatoes and lettuce at 48 degrees, cheese at 46 and 50 degrees, roast beef at 48 degrees, unit out of use, unclean ice chute);
• Brentwood Chevron Inc., 25977 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison — 85 (no hot water at men's restroom sink, pizza at 130 degrees, sausage-egg-cheese biscuits at 128 degrees, not keeping accurate time records);
• Las Trojas Mexican Restaurant, 22051 U.S. 72, Athens — 85 (unclean drink nozzles, not handwashing in hand sinks only);
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 22099 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 86 (not completely submerging item in sanitizer for proper amount of time, damaged fryer baskets);
• Pizza Hut No. 4409, 229-A French Farms Blvd., Athens — 89 (sanitizer in dishwasher at 0 ppm chlorine);
• 306 BBQ – Athens, 23101 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 90 (grease pooling around grease can);
• Jiffy Food Store No. 2, 716 E. Hobbs St., Athens —90 (drink nozzles need cleaning);
• Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens — 92 (hot water at restroom hand sink less than 100 degrees);
• Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont — 94;
• Dollar General No. 9670, 1031-A U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94;
• Blue Springs Elementary School, 16787 Hardy Road, Athens — 95;
• Uncle Bud's Mini Mart, 20024 Alabama 127, Athens — 95;
• Dollar General No. 2680, 1233 E. Pryor St., Athens — 95;
• El Pollo Maniaco, 11980 U.S. 31 South, Tanner — 96;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Meat), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 96;
• Starbucks Coffee Company No. 10248, 1286 U.S. 72, Athens — 96;
• First Baptist Weekday Early Education, 201 E. Hobbs St., Athens — 96;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Bakery), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 97;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Deli), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 97;
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Seafood), 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 98;
• Grounded Coffee, 12120 County Line Road, Suite C, Madison — 99.
