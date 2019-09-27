The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Sept. 16–20:
• Best Mart, 25510 Nick Davis Road, Athens — 79 (chicken tenders at 118 degrees, less than 150 ppm sanitizer in third compartment sink, hot water at less than 100 degrees at deli hand sink);
• Greenbrier Chevron Corp., 6725 Swancott Road, Madison — 81 (unclean ice chute, wings at 95 degrees, tenders at 90 degrees, corn dogs at 96 degrees);
• El Azteca Supermercado, 1316-A N. Jefferson St., Athens — 82 (not hand washing only in hand sinks, pouring mop water outside on ground, less than 50 ppm sanitizer in third compartment sink);
• Tanner Fuel City (S Rajasri Inc.), 20642 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner — 83 (bologna at 48 degrees, ham at 45 degrees, fish at 47 degrees, gizzards/liver at 70 degrees, hands not clean or properly washed, washing in cold water of less than 100 degrees);
• Saffron Indian Restaurant,, 12090 County Line Road, Suite J, Madison — 84 (not handwashing only in hand sink, unclean inside ice maker);
• Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison — 84;
• Bishops Pub & Grill, 12060 County Line Road, Suite E, Madison — 85 (grease pooling on ground around tallow can, unclean inside ice bin);
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Highway 20, Madison — 85 (chicken at 65 degrees, fish at 57 degrees, cheese at 55 degrees, not reheating barbecue to 165 degrees prior to placing in hot holding, hamburger at 118 degrees);
• Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 Alabama 99, Anderson — 88 (lack Quat and bleach chemical test strips);
• Eagle's Diner, 113 E. Elm St., Athens — 89 (gravy at 118 degrees);
• Sabor Latino Taqueria, 800 U.S. 72, Athens — 92;
• Save-A-Lot No. 595/6195, 625 U.S. 72, Athens —92;
• Athens Middle School, 100 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 93;
• Krystal, 1412 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94;
• Mia's Cafe, 30694 U.S. 72, Suite B, Madison — 94 (damaged fryer baskets, wet test strips, no color chart);
• 2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 Alabama 99, Elkmont — 95;
• Christo's Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester — 95;
• Cup of Joe @ Joe's World Famous Pizzeria, 25951 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison — 95;
• Kim's Tender Care Learning Center, 22774 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 95;
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Bakery), 100 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 95;
• Kreme Delite, 401 W. Washington St., Athens — 95;
• Marco's Pizza – Madison, 11156 County Line Road, Madison — 95;
• Julian Newman Elementary School, 517 Julian Newman Drive, Athens — 96;
• Our House Daycare/Preschool, 16877 Linton Road, Athens — 97; and
• Athens High School, 655 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.