The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores Sept. 3–6:
• Jiffy Foods Athens Inc., 1202 W. Market St., Athens — 80 (lacking Quat test strips, sanitizer in three-compartment sink less than 150 ppm, unclean ice maker, lettuce at 66 degrees, ham at 58 degrees, tomatoes at 62);
• Hometown Grocery Inc., 608 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 88 (not hand washing in hand sink only);
• Hardee's No. 1426, 1327 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 90 (unclean ice maker);
• Dub's Burgers, 402 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 94;
• George's Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens — 94;
• Wendy's – Athens, 1603 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94;
• Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont — 94;
• Subway (Shell), 1515 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94;
• MinitMan No. 329 (Shell Hwy 72 West), 17785 U.S. 72, Athens — 95;
• Touchdown Wings, 935 U.S. 72 East, Suite T, Athens — 95;
• Elkmont Food Mart, 18848 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont — 95;
• The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont — 95;
• Waffle House No. 740, 1507 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 95;
• Elkmont Senior Center, 25640 Railroad St., Elkmont — 96;
• Wildwood Deli, 113 W. Market St., Athens — 97;
• Xtreme Nutrition & Smoothies, 22041 U.S. 72 East, Suite B, Athens — 97;
• 360 Fitness, 22454 U.S. 72, Athens — 98;
• Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake, 1001 U.S. 72 East, Suite 3, Athens — 98;
• LawLers Barbecue No. 3, 1506 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 98;
• Sander's Street Station – HH-ALH, 700 W. Market St., Athens — 99.
