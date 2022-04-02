Limestone County Weekly Food/Lodging Establishment Ratings- March 21-25
• Las Trojas Mex Restaurant, 22051 US Hwy 72, Athens, food service establishment- 88
• Sprint Mart #2309, 17933 US Highway 72, Athens, food service establishment- 89
• B&K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens, food service establishment- 90
• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens, food service establishment-92
• Kid’s Journey Child Development, Inc., 1105 Annie Ruth Jamar St., Athens, daycare food service- 94
• S&Z Supermarket, 16231 Shaw Road, Athens, food service establishment- 94
• Mia’s Cafe, 30694 US Hwy 72, Madison, food service establishment- 94
• Jack’s #248, 15412 Greenfield Drive, Athens, food service establishment- 95
• Panera Bread Cafe, 1323 US Hwy 72, Athens, food service establishment- 95
• Sleep Inn, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens, hotel/motel- 96
• MAMA’s Kitchen Commissary, 1846 Brownsferry Street, Athens, mobile food commissary- 96
• Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant, 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens, mobile food commissary- 97
• Yoon Corporation DBA Wow Donuts, 11156 County Line Road, Madison, food service establishment- 98
