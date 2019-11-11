The following restaurants in Athens and the Huntsville area are offering specials to veterans today only. Some establishments may ask for proof of service:
• Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu;
• Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread up to $15;
• BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage;
• Bonefish Grill: Free appetizer;
• Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of boneless wings and fries;
• Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID;
• Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu;
• Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy-one-get-one free, in-restaurant only;
• Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte
• Dunkin’: Free doughnut;
• Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet and beverage from 5 to 9 p.m.;
• Hooters: Free meal from a special menu;
• IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
• Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.;
• Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal from a special menu from 3 to 6 p.m.;
• LongHorn Steakhouse: 10% off meal and a free appetizer or dessert, according to restaurant's Facebook page.
• Marco's Pizza: 50% off all menu price pizzas with promo code HONOR50 for veterans;
• Metro Diner: 50% off;
• O'Charley's: Free meal from special menu;
• Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu;
• Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert for dining in and takeout orders picked up in-restaurant;
• Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with fries;
• Ruby Tuesday: Free burger or sandwich up to $14;
• Shoney’s: Free breakfast bar from open to 11 a.m.;
• Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie with proof of military ID when using the Healthy Rewards app;
• Starbucks: Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee;
• Texas de Brazil: 50% off regular dinner pricing for up to eight veterans and active military personnel per table;
• Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from special menu 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Twin Peaks: Free select meal; and
• Zaxby's: Free Southern TLC Fillet Sandwich.
