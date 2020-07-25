Resurfacing on Interstate 65 near Athens will begin Sunday, weather permitting, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT advises motorists to expect nighttime delays and reminds them to drive with caution and be prepared to reduce speed and merge.
According to ALDOT, work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
“The $9,071,403 project will resurface more than 7.5 miles from Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens to just north of Wales Street, north of Athens,” ALDOT said in a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.