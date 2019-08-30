The Alabama Supreme Court has appointed a judge to preside over the criminal trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, records show.
Retired Circuit Court Judge N. Pride Tompkins will preside over the trial when it begins in Limestone County court. Blakely faces theft charges and ethics violations as part of a 13-count indictment returned last week by a Limestone County grand jury.
All four of Limestone County's judges recused themselves from hearing the case earlier this week.
Blakely's first court appearance has not been set. His attorneys filed motions Thursday related to discovery in the case.
Attorney Mark McDaniel previously told the media Blakely intends to plead not guilty to the charges and has no intention of resigning.
