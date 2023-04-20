Mason Sisk, facing retrial in the murder of five family members, texted young admirers while held in solitary confinement in the Limestone County Jail that he shot his father, stepmother and three siblings at gunpoint, it came out early during Day 4 of the trial, April 20.
During court, two teen girls read texts retrieved from Mason Sisk’s jail phone account in which he told one, Lola Holliday, “I’m not a monster, although everyone thinks I am, and they look at me like I am.”
Sisk, who was 14 at the time of the killings, is charged with the Labor Day 2019 weekend deaths of his father, John Wayne Sisk; stepmother, Mary Sisk; brother, Grayson, 6; sister, Aurora, 4, and infant brother, Colson, 6 months, while they lay sleeping.
In another text, Mason said: “Lola, I want to be a contract assassin.” When she exclaimed “No!”
Sisk went on to text: “I found out what I’m good at. I killed my whole family in 4 seconds — all head shots. I hate feeling like I’m being dragged by evil.”
The teens were 15 at the time of these text exchanges.
Lola also told of seeing Mason bullied at Madison County Middle School and an incident of child abuse in which John Sisk grabbed Mason in the crotch. She said Mason begged to be let go and fell to the floor while his father laughed at him.
Another admirer who was just 14 at the time of texts said Mason wrote: “I’ve got a foolproof plan. I’m going to escape. I’ll be on the run for the rest of my life.”
Defense Attorneys Michael Sizemore and Shay Golden said Mason was too young to enter into a contract with Combined Public Communications, a firm that provides cellphone service to inmates in 450 facilities nationwide. They said the legal age in Alabama to sign a contract is 19 and so the messages should be void.
Circuit Judge Chad Wise allowed the testimony.
Testimony was to resumed in the afternoon of Thursday, April 20, at 1:15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.