Former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely was the first witness to take the stand in Tuesday testimony in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, 18, who was 14, at the time he was accused of the Labor Day 2019 weekend shooting deaths of five members of his family.
Blakely testified that he did all he could to find a living member of Sisk’s family to be with him before he was interrogated and he did all he could to see that Mason was afforded the treatment required by juvenile standards.
Mason is charged with the deaths of his father, John Wayne Sisk; stepmother, Mary Sisk; brother, Grayson, 6; sister, Aurora, 4, and infant brother, Colson, 6 months, while they lay sleeping.
Sisk, after first calling his girlfriend, called 911 and told the operator that he was playing video games in the basement of his parents’ home a couple hours after the family returned from a holiday trip to Gulf Breeze, Fla., when he heard what sounded like five gunshots, and footsteps running out the door.
Mason called 911 to report the killings, saying he went upstairs to investigate, he said he saw a vehicle — car or truck that sounded like a Chevy — fleeing out the driveway. He then discovered his five family members dead in their beds. But according to Mason’s cellphone, he made four phone calls to his girlfriend before finally reaching her and before calling 911, a fact Blakely called “fishy.”
Sisk confessed to the killings to Blakely and his investigator Johnny Morrell several hours later. Defense attorneys Shay Golden and Michael Sizemore say Mason was treated like a suspect soon after deputies arrived at the murder scene on Ridge Road in Elkmont. As such, he was not read his Miranda Rights, nor allowed a call to an attorney nor an adult until hours later while on he murder scene.
Under cross-examination, Blakely refuted a defense contention that he was alone with Sisk some 20 minutes in the cab of his truck without benefit of witnesses, video or recordings. “I don’t think the video reflects that,” said Blakely.
Golden told him the time stamp on the video indicated that he was alone with Sisk for “in excess of 20 minutes.”
“I’m not saying the video is wrong, but I got out. I had other things to do,” said Blakely. “I had to do a game plan with my deputies. All I talked to Mason about was just minor things, like his name, who do we get in touch with, considering his whole family was wiped out.”
Blakely said he contacted a deputy, Jason Pendergrass, who served as the Elkmont High School resource officer, to see if he had any information about Sisk relatives who could come to the scene to be with Mason.
“It was a very fluid situation,” said Blakely. “We had information coming from the scene and other calls. We’d never had a five-person homicide before.”
Blakely said that before the actual interrogation of Mason began later at the sheriff’s department, his investigator, Morrell, asked Mason once more if he had any family to call.
Golden said it can be heard on the interview tape with Mason that he denied killing his family six times and was accused of the slayings nine times by Blakely.
Prosecutor Brian Jones played Mason’s interview/interrogation tape for the jury Tuesday afternoon. Mason was read his Juvenile Miranda Rights before he signed the document, saying he understood it, before he confessed.
But before Mason confessed, Blakely is heard to state, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive. That’s bullshit what you’re telling us. You tell us where to find the gun or we’ll have the whole National Guard out there, but we’re going to find it.”
Mason at first said he heard five gunshots and “assumed” that his family was dead, although he said he didn’t go into their bedrooms to check.
Later in the interview, he changed his story and said he did go into his parents’ bedroom, where the infant Colson lay between his parents, and the bedrooms of his brother, Grayson “Kane”, and sister, Aurora “Rory,” and saw that their heads were bloody.
“I’ve had 37 years experience in law enforcement,” Blakely is heard to tell Mason. “When they called me and told me what happened, I said that’s not the way that happened.”
Juvenile Miranda Rights repeatedly state that the suspect has the right to remain silent and the right to have an attorney present.
Golden said the interrogation tape does not show that Morrell received Mason’s permission to do a gun residue test on his hands early in the interview. Blakely said to Mason, “You don’t have a problem with that (tests on hands), do you?” Mason nodded.
Golden asked: “Did you tell him that, ‘your hands lit up like a Christmas tree’”? Blakely said he did say that, but conceded to Golden that he did not have that information.
Blakely stepped down after 1, hour, 15 minutes of testimony.
The eighth day of testimony was to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday with continuing testimony by sheriff investigator Johnny Morrell.
District Attorney Brian Jones said he anticipates resting the state’s case by late morning.
