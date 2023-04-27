The Mason Sisk capital murder retrial will go to the jury this afternoon, Thursday, April 27, after seven days of testimony.
Sisk, 18, is accused of shooting to death five family members on Labor Day night, Sept. 2, 2019, while they lay sleeping in their beds. Slain were his father, John Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; brother, Grayson “Kane” Sisk, 6; sister, Aurora “Rory” Sisk, 4; and baby brother, Colson Sisk, 6 months.
He, later that night, confessed to former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely and his investigator Johnny Morrell, a confession that defense attorneys Michael Sizemore and Shay Golden say was obtained under questionable circumstances.
In closing arguments Thursday morning, as is traditional, each side attempted to punch holes in the other side’s theories of the killings.
Prosecution argument
Assistant District Attorney Kristen Clemmons presented the state’s closing arguments, asking the jury to disregard the defense’s “third man” contentions.
“Now that you’ve heard all the evidence and test results, you have the opportunity to hold Mason Sisk accountable for the taking of five lives,” said Clemmons.
She said evidence showed that the state had proven its case on Indictment Count 1, the murder of “two or more persons pursuant to one course of action.” There were five fatalities.
“If something is not believable, it’s not reasonable,” said Clemmons. The defense had leaned heavily on the contention that Lance Sisk, John’s brother who lived part-time in the basement and a co-defendant of John’s in a burglary case, was the likely killer.
Also, because drug paraphernalia was discovered in Lance’s bedroom, the defense also suggested that the murders were drug related and to send a message because John owed money to dealers.
“There is no evidence that John owed drug debt, and there were no narcotics in his system other than for those painkillers administered at the hospital. Both John and his son, Grayson, briefly survived their injuries until they were declared dead at hospitals after being airlifted from the scene.
Clemmons cited Sisk’s confession, in which he spoke of his intentions to shoot all family members and that it was not the first time he had contemplated killing them.
“You are the voice of justice for everyone in Limestone County,” said Clemmons. “But more than that, you are the voice for the five people whose lives were cut short."
Defense argument
“If this was as clean a case as the state says, we wouldn’t be here now,” said Shay Golden. “They want you to ignore the totality of what they’re talking about.”
Golden said the state deliberately played on the jury’s emotions.
“They spent five days in a row establishing that someone perished,” he said. “They spent five days trying to evoke your emotions — to turn your watch against one innocent man.”
Golden acknowledged the confession. “We heard the confession — I heard it just now — but you must consider the totality of circumstances. Don’t forget that this is a 14-year-old boy in a small room with two adults who say they’re only trying to get to the truth.”
Golden said that the state didn’t present all the evidence in case jurors would have questions and have “reasonable doubts.”
“Mason had recently moved to a new school a month before; he had no friends,” said Golden. “The state would have you believe he was planning and plotting to kill his whole family because his stepmother took his cellphone away?”
Golden put forth the possibility that John himself had stolen the murder weapon from his friend, Gator Patty, in Florida the weekend of the shootings, because he was under indictment for a felony and required to get rid of all of his own guns, but felt he needed protection because drug dealers were after him.
Golden said the state “picked and chose” what evidence to use. He went so far to say that former sheriff Blakely wanted quick closure to the case because his department was in “disarray” because of the sheriff being under indictment in another case.
Golden said his client saw his uncle, Lance, kill the family but “didn’t want to tell on him.” In cross-closing, District Attorney Brian Jones called the defense’s arguments “Lifetime Movies theories.”
